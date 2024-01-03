Restaurant specializing in ‘comfort food and cocktails’ is set to open near Tigerland

Toasted, a new restaurant concept with a focus on “comfort food and cocktails,” will open its doors Jan. 27 in the former home of Bright Side Bar & Daiquiris on Nicholson Drive.

According to managing partner John DuPont, who was a co-owner of Bright Side Bar & Daiquiris before it closed in May, Toasted traces its origins to Pelican to Mars, a Mid City bar that regularly hosts food pop-ups. Richard Markert, a chef who frequented those pop-ups, had become something of a fan favorite among the bar’s patrons. Now, as Toasted’s executive chef, Markert will transfer his pop-up cooking skills into a brick-and-mortar eatery.

“He was so popular at the pop-ups that it seemed like a logical move to put him in his own restaurant,” DuPont says.

Markert’s kitchen will specialize in gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and soups. When the restaurant opens, it will at first serve only lunch and dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, though plans are to expand its hours and offer a Sunday brunch once operations get into a steady rhythm.

Something that will set Toasted apart from similar concepts in Baton Rouge, DuPont says, is its emphasis on “comfort cocktails.” The drink menu will feature cocktails built upon house-made coffees, lemonades, milkshakes and teas.

“The people who are going to be executing the cocktail program here are some of the most talented you’ll ever come across,” DuPont says.