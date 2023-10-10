Restaurant employment returns to pre-pandemic levels 

At 12.4 million employees, employment levels in food services and bars have finally crept past February 2020 levels, according to the latest jobs report.

But were it not for the pandemic, employment in that industry could be more than 1 million higher, ZipRecruiter economist Julia Pollak tells Axios. Prior to 2020, this was an industry growing at an “exceptional” pace, but the disruptions caused by the coronavirus were monumental.

Most of the job growth is in limited-service, or fast-casual restaurants, while full-service restaurants have seen employment fall. Read the full story.