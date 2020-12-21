Restaurant association applauds revived PPP provisions 

Included in Congress’ $900 billion relief bill are several unique provisions for the revived Payroll Protection Program to assist the battered restaurant industry.

As part of the plan, restaurants can seek forgivable loans based on 3.5 times their monthly payroll costs, as compared to the 2.5-times limit on loans for other businesses.

Along with allowing first-round recipients of PPP loans to deduct certain payments made with the funds from their taxable incomes, the plan also offers aid to mid- and large-sized restaurant groups on the verge of bankruptcy. The new rules allow restaurants to qualify for PPP as long as they don’t employ more than 300 employees at each physical location.

In a release, Louisiana Restaurant Association President and CEO Stan Harris says the association has been working with the National Restaurant Association to press Congress and the Trump administration for long- and short-term economic support for the restaurant industry.

“This bill will provide Louisiana restaurants with much-needed capital, creating more time for us to work with Congress to develop additional programs to save our beloved community restaurants,” Harris says.