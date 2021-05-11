Resist old routines when returning to the office 

As vaccines are being shipped and administered, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on people’s lives and the business environment will gradually lessen over time. This will be a welcome change, but organizations must resist a complete reversion to their pre-pandemic practices, according to Harvard Business Review.

While the crisis imposed severe restrictions, it also provided a unique opportunity to conduct thousands of experiments and innovate with new practices.

But what will happen to these beneficial practices once the pandemic is over? Harvard Business Review research shows that sustained changes depend on ensuring that teams don’t fall back into old routines when the impetus for change is gone.

Here are four steps businesses can take to help retain and sustain beneficial changes made over the past year:

1. Identify which new practices should be sustained—Survey employees to understand what they did differently during the crisis, then distill the efforts that were successful into common organizational procedures, translating them into documentation and communicating new expected practices to employees.

2. Reduce the influence of symbols connected to old practices—We’re notorious creatures of habit. Given two choices, we’ll almost certainly opt for the more familiar one. Manipulating or removing workplace symbols or routines connected to old habits can facilitate sustained change.

3. Openly discuss and resolve disagreements and misconceptions about the new procedures—Even after changes have been implemented, employees continue to carry assumptions about routines and practices from the prior era. As long as there are disagreements about new procedures the risk of failure remains high.

4. Turn new practices into habits—It’s important to go beyond initial rollouts and information sessions to regularly reinforce the new practices. This involves reminding people what the new procedures are until they don’t feel new anymore. Read the full story.