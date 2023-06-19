Researchers designing a new drought-resistant rice through a USDA grant  

LSU mechanical engineering associate professor Manas Gartia is working with a team of 24 researchers spanning five states to develop a new type of rice that better withstands drought conditions.

The research, funded by a $10M grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to LSU and the LSU AgCenter, has far-reaching implications for several reasons. Rice is the most widely consumed staple food globally and Louisiana is the second-largest producer of rice in the U.S., supplying the grain to countries around the world. Adding to those factors, the hefty grant could be seen as another feather in LSU President William Tate’s cap as he works to expand research projects at the university.

LSU AgCenter professor Prasanta Subudhi heads up the rice project, but it begins with Gartia’s efforts to measure how the grain is impacted by stresses like salt, drought, overwatering and heat on a molecular level to identify which genes could be altered to improve rice hardiness.

While rice is not the most resource-intensive crop, a lot of water and energy is used in its production, Gartia says. The season-long flood irrigation used in rice production also negatively impacts the underground water table. See LSU’s announcement about the project.