Research partnerships, behavioral health among new LDH focus areas

The Louisiana Department of Health is looking for more opportunities to partner with state universities to draw down federal research dollars, Secretary Courtney Phillips says.

If LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, for example, is doing research with state funding that aligns with an LDH goal, state government can partner with Pennington and get federal money to expand the research, she says.

Other focus areas of LDH’s business plan that Phillips discussed today with the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge include:

Preventive care . This category includes maternal health and a stronger emphasis on colorectal cancer screening.

Behavioral health . Expanding access to crisis care can include mobile providers and even urgent care behavioral health clinics.

Internal culture . Phillips says she wants to speed up the department’s hiring process and implement succession planning so an employee is ready to step in when another leaves.

Enhancing customer service and community relations . She says LDH needs to do a better job getting stakeholders involved on the front end when crafting new policy.

Asked how she gets private-sector partners to go along with the plan, Phillips notes that many providers utilize the Medicaid program, which the state manages, or contract with the state. But bringing people to the table early on to discuss shared priorities is an important part of the process, she adds.

“I don’t think you always need a stick,” she says.

Phillips says Louisiana has passed the peak of the fifth wave of COVID-19 and cases are starting to come down.