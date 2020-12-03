Research Park Corporation, Louisiana Technology Park rebranding under Nexus name 

Research Park Corporation today announced plans to rebrand with the trade name Nexus Louisiana, accompanied by a subsequent rebrand of the Louisiana Technology Park, which will now be identified as the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park.

Research Park Corporation was founded in the early ‘90s as a nonprofit by the Louisiana Legislature to help grow and diversify the innovation economy in Baton Rouge and Louisiana. It has operated under the trade name Nexus Louisiana, and the rebrand, which will include matching logos, will bring all of the titles in line and eliminate confusion, says Connor Tarter, director of marketing and communications, in a news release.

“We believe that this will help both entrepreneurs and the general public recognize Nexus Louisiana as the unifying entity behind the Tech Park and all of the great programs we’ve managed over the years,” Tarter says.

The new brands will be rolled out over the course of a few months, beginning with Nexus Louisiana’s digital properties, followed by updates to physical applications of the branding over time. See the announcement.