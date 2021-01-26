Report shows restaurant industry sales down $240B nationally

The National Restaurant Association today released its 2021 State of the Restaurant Industry Report, which measures the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the restaurant industry based on a survey of 6,000 restaurant operators and consumer preferences from a survey of 1,000 adults.

Key findings regarding the impact of coronavirus on the restaurant industry include:

• Restaurant and food service industry sales fell by $240 billion in 2020 from an expected level of $899 billion.

• As of Dec. 1, 2020, more than 110,000 eating and drinking establishments were closed for business either temporarily or for good.

• The sector finished 2020 with nearly 2.5 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic.

State and local mandates forced operators to streamline or enhance off-premises and contactless capabilities, and many restaurants across all segments have become more efficient as a result, according to the report. Louisiana Restaurant Association President and CEO Stan Harris was not available to comment on the report this afternoon.

Takeout and delivery have become a part of people’s routines, with 68% of consumers more likely to purchase takeout from a restaurant than before the pandemic. More than half (53%) of consumers now say takeout and delivery is essential to the way they live.

Of restaurants that closed for good in 2020, the majority were well-established businesses and fixtures in their communities. These operators had been in business, on average, for 16 years, and 16% of them had been open for at least 30 years. More than 70% of restaurant owners who closed for good say it’s unlikely they’ll open another restaurant in the months or years ahead, and just under half of them (48%) think they’ll stay in the restaurant industry in some form in the months or years ahead. See the full report.