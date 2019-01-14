Remson | Haley | Herpin Architects rebranding as RHH Architects

Remson | Haley | Herpin Architects is rebranding to RHH Architects, the Baton Rouge firm announced this morning.

The firm worked with SASSO Agency to develop the new name as well as a new logo, which RHH principal Trula Remson says better reflects her team’s core values and vision for the future.

“The logo color and style are simple in structure and bring a sharp visual identity that better represents our brand as creative, imaginative and reliable,” Remson says in a prepared statement.

The rebrand also reflects the fact that the firm has grown over time, increasing from three to five principals. Since 1992, it has expanded from a one-person shop focusing exclusively on residential projects to averaging between 60 and 70 commercial, public and residential projects a year.

See the company’s rebrand.