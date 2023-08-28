Remote workers’ workplace connection may be eroding, but employee engagement is up

While overall workplace engagement has increased since last year, remote workers’ connection to their workplace has continued to erode, a recent Gallup survey finds.

In Q2 of 2023, 28% of remote workers agreed they felt connected to their organization’s mission and purpose―a record low. This statistic has been declining since 2020, when 37% reported feeling connected to their company’s mission.

Similar trends were seen regarding hybrid work, 35% of hybrid workers feeling connected to an employer’s mission―down just 1% but also a record low.

This comes as the percentage of engaged employees in mid-year 2023 reached 34%, up two percentage points from 2022. The number of disengaged employees also declined from 18% in 2022 to 16% at mid-year in 2023.

The pattern of eroding mission and purpose for remote jobs speaks to an unintended consequence of physical separation, the survey’s analysis reads. Its a phenomenon easily remedied by a manager having at least one meaningful conversation per week with each employee, survey author Jim Harter says.

Harter adds that team collaboration and customer value are essential to employees seeing how their work connects to the organization’s mission or purpose. Otherwise, employees mayl gradually fade into isolation.

