Remote work saves US employees nearly an hour a day of commute time

Working from home saved American employees nearly an hour of commute time every day—time many put toward their work, a new study suggests.

American remote workers saved an average of 55 minutes each day by staying home, according to a study released this week by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Worldwide, workers saved an average of 72 minutes each day.

Forty percent of workers say they reinvested that time into working their primary or second job, while another 34% say they used the extra time on leisure activities. More than 10% of workers surveyed say they used the extra time on parental responsibilities.

The researchers say that the value of that regained commute time is even greater than previously understood—with employees saving money on gas and other transportation costs and spending less time getting ready in the morning.

