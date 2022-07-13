Remote work may have reached an equilibrium  

The number of Americans working remotely because of COVID-19 is leveling off, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest report.

Just 7.1% of American workers teleworked because of the pandemic in June, down from 15.4% in January. That figure has been hovering around 7%-8% since April, suggesting we’ve hit an equilibrium point, Axios reports.

Remote work rates also vary significantly based on industry. A whopping 20% of “information” workers, 19.7% of those in finance/insurance, and 17.6% of those in “professional and technical services” worked from home last month.

Compare that to just 2.2% in construction, 2.7% in transportation and warehousing, and 3.6% in retail—all fields that don’t have a ton of remote-friendly roles.

The report tracks only people who are working from home because of the pandemic. Read the full story.