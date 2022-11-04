Remote-first workplaces getting extravagant with company retreats

After more than two years of working from home, employers are getting their teams back together for some much-needed face time. For the increasing number of remote-first workplaces, these reunions are not happening around conference tables, reports Inc. Instead, colleagues are reconnecting—or meeting for the first time—while hiking in Colorado, ziplining in Costa Rica, skiing in Utah, or racing Mini Coopers around Tuscany.

As more companies ditch traditional offices, corporate retreats have taken on a new level of importance and extravagance. Even with a recession looking increasingly likely in the next 12 months, founders are willing to spend to get their teams together to re-create the sense of culture and camaraderie that came naturally when employees shared a workspace five days a week.

“We just wrapped up our busiest fall season in 10 years,” says Sean Hoff, managing partner at Moniker Partners. Before the pandemic, the Toronto-based agency, which plans retreats for companies including Shopify, PayPal, and Uber, averaged about four to five inquiries each month. Now, Moniker is fielding outreach from more than 30 organizations every month.

“It’s starting to become a competitive advantage for companies,” says Hoff, whose team recently returned from simultaneous client trips in Greece, Singapore, Mexico, and Canada. He says agendas used to skew more heavily toward worklike strategic planning, but companies are now blocking off at least half the time for fun.

In the post-pandemic workplace, founders are trying to balance greater employee flexibility with productivity. Thirty-five percent of U.S. workers now have the option to work remotely full time, according to a survey conducted by McKinsey this summer. Given that opportunity, the majority of workers are taking it. Read the full story from Inc. here.