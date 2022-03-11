Relief Telemed going through bankruptcy reorganization

Relief Telemed, a Baton Rouge firm that aspired to be the “Waitr of health care,” is going through bankruptcy proceedings.

Company directors voluntarily filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy, which can allow a company to continue operating. CEO Sean Prados, who replaced founding CEO Vishal Vasanji, says the company still is operating under the name Relief.

Prados says he was brought on to restructure the company but declined further comment until after the process is completed.

Co-founders Vasanji and James Davis envisioned their on-demand care delivery platform as “the Waitr of health care.” Vasanji reported a surge in demand for the telemedicine platform as the pandemic raged in 2020 and further growth when the company got into COVID-19 testing for clients such as LSU, though LSU no longer is doing business with the company.

The company, headquartered at the Nexus Louisiana Tech Park, rebranded as Relief last year.