Relief Telemed bankruptcy case winding down

A judge has approved the third attempt to settle disputes among the founders and early investors in Relief Telemed, now known as Relief, paving the way for the early-stage health tech firm to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings.

Under the agreement, founding CEO Vishal Vasanji will pay $50,000 and give up his stock and any claims on the company’s technology and other intellectual property.

Relief claims that Vasanji had misappropriated more than $200,000 in company funds for personal use, which he denies. The parties to the settlement are not admitting any liability.

Relief voluntarily entered Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year, which allows the company to stay in business.

Co-founders Vasanji and James Davis envisioned their on-demand care delivery platform as “the Waitr of health care.” Vasanji reported a surge in demand for the telemedicine platform as the pandemic raged in 2020 and further growth when the company got into COVID-19 testing for state clients such as LSU, though those prospects withered as the pandemic waned and there was less demand for testing.