Registration opens Thursday for 225 GIVES  

Registration opens tomorrow for Capital Region 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations to participate in the second annual 225 GIVES fundraising event.

Presented by Capital Area United Way, 225 GIVES is a 24-hour online fundraiser that will take place on the globally known Giving Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, with a two-week early giving period set to open Tuesday, Nov.16.

In 2020, 225 GIVES raised more than $2.7 million for area nonprofits.

Early registration, which includes a $75 fee, will run until Aug. 31 and additional registration is open from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1 with a $100 fee.

225 GIVES helps generate philanthropic giving for area nonprofits. Both large and small nonprofit organizations in the Capital Region can earn their share of cash awards, including opportunities for nonprofits who bring in the most individual donors and the most gifts on behalf of their cause.

For more information, contact Robin Mangum at 225GIVES@cauw.org or by phone at 225-346-5809.