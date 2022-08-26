Refreshment Solutions acquired by Tennessee company 

South Louisiana-based Refreshment Solutions has been acquired by Tennessee-based Five Star Food Service, according to a company announcement.

Refreshment Solutions is a franchisee of national vending machine and kiosk company Canteen, and operates in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Biloxi, Mississippi.

The acquisition is part of Five Star’s expansion into the Gulf Coast region, says Richard Kennedy, Five Star’s president and CEO, in a prepared statement. Five Star is also a Canteen franchisee and provides vending machines, food and beverage kiosks and cafeteria services. Refreshment Solutions is the largest vending and micro market company in New Orleans and Baton Rouge with over 80 employees and was founded in 1989 by CEO Marcus Whitener.