Refinancing slows following boom of last two years

Refinancing in Baton Rouge has hit the brakes as mortgage rates rise, putting an end to the pandemic refinancing boom sparked by historically low interest rates.

The opportunity for people to refinance their homes has diminished, says Tee Brown, president of GMFS Mortgage, now that rates are closer to 5.5% compared to as low as 2%.

The slowdown began at the beginning of the year as rates gradually increased, Brown says. There’s still a robust housing market, even with limited inventory, but refinancing has really slowed over the past 90 days.

It’s the same across the U.S. Originations of refinancing loans fell by 15% across the U.S. in the first quarter, Axios reports. The boom peaked midway through 2021 when rates were around 3%.

Where rates go from here is the million-dollar question. If the Fed can get inflation under control, rates can stabilize or go lower, Brown says. “Uncertainty is built into the market right now.”