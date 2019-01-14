Red Onion to open second location in Studio Park next month

Red Onion, a south Baton Rouge home and garden store, is opening a second location in February at Studio Park on the corner of Jefferson Highway and Lobdell Avenue.

Owner Brenda Goff says the new store will cater to customers who don’t live near Red Onion’s original store off Perkins Road, near Pecue Lane.

“It’s on the other side of town, so it’s more convenient for customers to get to on that side,” Goff says.

The Studio Park location will be smaller—about 1,800 square feet—compared to her original 2,500-square-foot store, located on nine acres with three greenhouses.

Red Onion, which Goff founded in 2002, specializes in curated assortments of plants and unique home items. The business also provides services, such as container planting, on-site plant consultation and customer floral arrangements.

Plans for the second location and what it will offer are still being worked out, Goff says. Red Onion will be taking the place of the former La Mer Luxury Swim & Resort Wear shop, which has closed.

Studio Park, anchored by Ann Connelly Fine Art gallery, includes local tenants such as Gourmet Girls, KiKi and Anne James Hair Salon. Connelly, who developed Studio Park with her husband in 2016, says she has been courting Goff to open a shop in the development.

“Our mantra is to collect authentic. We look for local businesses that help build a creative culture and creative capital in this city,” Connelly says. “Red Onion feeds right into the mix of what we’re looking for.”