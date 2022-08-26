Recycling glass into sand could help restore Louisiana’s coast 

Glass Half Full, a nonprofit based in New Orleans that recycles glass bottles into sand, is collaborating with Tulane University researchers to study the use of the “sand” to help fight coastal erosion in south Louisiana, Bloomberg reports.

Founders Max Steitz and Franziska Trautmann came up with the concept over a bottle of red wine while in college at Tulane. Since the city of New Orleans doesn’t recycle glass, they pondered that it would take a million years for the bottle to naturally decompose.

The pair started the project in a fraternity backyard in February 2020. Since then, Glass Half Full has taken over a 40,000-square-foot warehouse. There are 10 staff employees and the project has drawn more than 1,000 volunteers.

Glass Half Full recycles around 20 tons of glass per week using electric machinery, in turn creating 150,000 to 175,000 pounds of sand per month. The sand is then used by Tulane researchers, who are testing its possible use as a replacement for sediment to rebuild the coast. It encourages locals to drop off glass bottles and jars at hubs for free (about 1,300 currently do so), and offers a pickup service to about 20 businesses—which must sort the bottles by color—for a fee.

Glass Half Full is now trying to raise $3 million for a statewide rollout. Read the full story.