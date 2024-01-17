Recession fears subside but economists predict significantly slower growth

The probability of a recession is down sharply, according to The Wall Street Journal’s latest survey of economists.

For a lot of people, though, it is still going to feel like a recession.

Business and academic economists surveyed by the Journal lowered the probability of a recession within the next year, to 39% from 48% in the October survey.

Still, economists on average expect the economy to grow just 1% in 2024, about half its normal long-run rate, and a significant slowing from an estimated 2.6% in 2023.

“This is less a recession and more of a growth stop,” says Rajeev Dhawan, an economist at Georgia State University. Read the full story about WSJ’s survey.