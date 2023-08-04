Receiver argues Allen Stanford is trying to ‘hijack’ victims’ settlements

Allen Stanford, who has been convicted of leading a multibillion Ponzi scheme that ensnared numerous Baton Rouge investors, is challenging settlements that would allow victims to recoup some of their losses.

On Tuesday, counsel for the court-appointed receiver plans to argue that Stanford’s appeals should not be allowed to delay the effective date of the settlements.

Five banks that victims argue knew, or should have known, about Stanford’s fraud agreed to pay a total of about $1.6 billion in damages, though the banks did not admit wrongdoing. Stanford is attempting to relitigate his conviction, the receiver argues. He has no interest in the settlement proceedings and his “nonsensical” objections, which have nothing to do with the merits of the settlements, should not affect when the court’s orders become final, the receiver’s lead attorney says in a letter to attorneys for the banks.

“Construing his conduct to be a credible exercise of a right to appeal is to disregard not only common sense but multiple orders entered over a number of years recognizing that Stanford routinely abuses the court system for improper purposes,” Kevin Sadler writes in the letter, which was shared with Daily Report.

The court has approved two of the settlements worth $257 million and will take up the other three Tuesday. Money could be distributed to victims this year, though the appeals could slow the process by at least several months.

The receiver also has asked to dismiss a separate appeal to one of the settlements filed by liquidators for Stanford’s Antiguan bank.

