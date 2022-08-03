Real estate investors purchase 21 condos in south Baton Rouge

The Lakes at Bluebonnet LLC, a condominium complex across from La Carreta on Bluebonnet Boulevard, sold 21 units to Lewis Tec VI LLC in a deal worth more than $3 million, according to land records filed with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s Office.

Patrick Cusick is the registered agent for Lewis Tec VI, and Stephen McCollister is the registered agent for the seller.

Lewis Tec VI is owned by real estate investors Lanny and Valerie Lewis, who are also listed as purchasers in the transaction.