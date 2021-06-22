Ralph & Kacoo’s parent company awaits offer from city for Bluebonnet property

The fate of Ralph & Kacoo’s remains in flux as the restaurant’s parent company, Great Texas Foods, awaits an offer from the city to purchase its Bluebonnet property.

As previously reported by Daily Report, the restaurant is facing increased pressure to abandon its longtime Baton Rouge location and potentially sell it to the city, which is considering demolishing the building to make room for a new, four-lane roadway as part of a MovEBR project.

Donnie Davis, vice president of Great Texas Foods, says his company has been in a holding pattern over the past several months, ever since an engineer said the project would likely impact the building and that the company should expect an offer from the city in the near future.

However, Davis says he was not told when he should expect that offer to come. He also declined to speculate as to whether he would accept such an offer.

“We still haven’t gotten an offer yet,” Davis says. “We’ll have to wait till that time comes, and we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Mark Armstrong, spokesman for the mayor’s office, says the area is part of the city’s Constantin to Dijon Capacity Improvement project, a $12 million new roadway connecting the health district to surrounding areas. The project is in the design phase.

In the absence of specifics, Davis says reopening the restaurant under his company’s Tex-Mex concept, Cafe Del Rio, isn’t off the table. Nor is reopening it as Ralph & Kacoo’s.

But it’s highly unlikely, given that the “intersection alignment is being revised by a design consultant,” according to a description of the MovEBR project, which was updated in May upon the Federal Highway Administration’s approval of a revised environmental assessment that shifted the four-lane roadway more onto the restaurant’s property.

“We’ve already waited this long,” Davis says. “We might as well wait another few months.”