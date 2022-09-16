Raising prices may be inevitable, here’s how to break it to customers 

Businesses are still feeling the pain of inflation and precious few entrepreneurs have managed to avoid boosting prices.
It’s a decision that retail businesses don’t take lightly, because there is a fine line between staying competitive and financially solvent and pushing away customers.
Inc. has compiled five strategies for how to communicate price hikes to customers.
- Be honest. A good deal of empathy goes a long way when it comes to handling price increases, Mark Cohen, director of retail studies at Columbia Business School, told Inc. last fall. That can look like a simple acknowledgment of upcoming price increases, or a more thorough explanation.
- No surprises. Announcing price increases does little for customers if they take effect immediately. Instead, several business owners recommend announcing price changes in advance, giving anywhere from a week to a month’s notice.
- Be respectful. When the Australian luggage brand July, which began selling its products in the U.S. in 2021, had to increase its prices in May 2022, co-founder and chief strategy officer Athan Didaskalou knew that he had to make an announcement to customers, but he didn’t want it to seem like the business was trying to overtly capitalize on an opportunity to increase sales, however. For that reason, July announced its price increase only to its email listserv, through a simple email: “We know that it’s a hard time for a lot of people, and especially because we sell luggage–non-essential goods–we wanted to be respectful,” he says. Read the full list of strategies from Inc. (subscription).