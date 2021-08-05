Raising Cane’s teams with LSU to expand employee education benefits

Raising Cane’s is partnering with the LSU to provide online educational opportunities for its 35,000 employees and their immediate family members across the country, LSU announced today.

Raising Cane’s has provided education benefits for its managers for the past 10 years, but the partnership with LSU will expand this program to all employees and their immediate family members. Raising Cane’s workers will be able to put a $5,250 tuition reimbursement from the company toward any of LSU’s online programs.

In the announcement, LSU says it is seeking other organizations to partner with for similar programs.