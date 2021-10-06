Raising Cane’s sending corporate employees to staff restaurants 

Baton Rouge-based Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is sending about half of its corporate staff to work in its restaurants amid a severe shortage of hourly workers.

Starting this week, corporate employees will work as fry cooks, cashiers and also help with recruiting in the chain’s 530 restaurants across the country, according to Bloomberg.

Raising Cane’s is trying to hire 10,000 new restaurant workers in the next 50 days ahead of its planned 2022 push to open more locations.

Business Insider reports that 200 employees from Raising Cane’s Dallas office and 250 members of its field team, including marketing and training staff, will be shipped out to restaurants across the country this week. Senior vice presidents were among the staff sent to restaurants, the company said.

Said AJ Kumaran, co-CEO, “It’s no secret that today’s hiring market is a challenge, and ahead of our massive growth next year, having the support we need is critical. We are all in this together.”

Read the Bloomberg story here, and the Business Insider story here.