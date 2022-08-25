‘Quiet quitting’ draws backlash from business executives 

People have serious opinions about not taking your job too seriously.

The viral term “quiet quitting” isn’t really about quitting, nor is there anything quiet about the debate it has unleashed about careers and coasting this summer, The Wall Street Journal reports.

​​“Quiet quitting isn’t just about quitting on a job, it’s a step toward quitting on life,” writes Arianna Huffington, founder of health and wellness startup Thrive Global, in a LinkedIn post that has garnered thousands of reactions. Kevin O’Leary, co-star on ABC’s Shark Tank and chairman of O’Shares ETFs, calls quiet quitting a horrible approach to building a career: “You have to go beyond because you want to. That’s how you achieve success,” he says in a CNBC video essay.

How quiet quitting’s advocates and critics react depends on what they think the phrase means—and interpretations vary wildly. Some professionals argue that the concept is saying no to extra work without extra pay and work stress, not necessarily phoning it in. Many detractors, however, say the quiet quitting mindset fosters laziness and hurts performance, even if baseline job expectations are being met. Read the full story (subscription).