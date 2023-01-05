Quiet hiring seen as the next workplace trend 

There is a new workplace phenomenon that bosses and employees should prepare for: quiet hiring, CNBC reports.

Quiet hiring is when an organization acquires new skills without actually hiring new full-time employees, says Emily Rose McRae, who has led Gartner’s future of work research team since its 2019 inception, focusing on HR practices.

Sometimes, it means hiring short-term contractors. Other times, it means encouraging current employees to temporarily move into new roles within the organization, McRae says.

“The reality for the next year is—whether or not we go into a recession—everyone’s a little nervous,” she says. “In a lot of cases, organizations are not necessarily doing a hiring freeze, or layoffs, but maybe slowing down a little bit on their hiring.”

Hiring usually falls into one of three categories: backfilling old roles, creating new ones or addressing an acute need. Quiet hiring falls into the third category. Read the full story.