Questions linger about new federal flood insurance costs

Insurance agents and policyholders are finding it difficult to get answers to their questions about Risk Rating 2.0, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new approach to pricing flood insurance.

An estimated 80% of Louisiana policyholders will see higher prices under the new system, and while many increases will be relatively small in the first year—many less than $10 per month—the increases could compound over time.

“It’s all new to everybody,” says Jeff Albright, CEO of the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of Louisiana.

Albright says agents have asked FEMA for a distribution showing how many policies are going to see big increases under the new system.

“They say they can’t give us that, which is crazy,” he says.

His concerns echo those Sen. Bill Cassidy expressed in a recent letter to FEMA. In the past, agents could tell policyholders how much elevating their home or making other improvements would reduce their flood insurance rates, he says.

“This is a serious problem for the new home construction market, as homebuilders don’t know what metrics to target,” Cassidy says. “It also affects current policyholders who cannot make plans to address the coming rate hikes as they don’t know what FEMA will accept for mitigation.”

Under Risk Rating 2.0, prices for NFIP policies are supposed to be based on each building’s perceived future flood risk, not where it is on a map, though flood zones still will be used to decide which properties are required to have flood insurance to qualify for a federally backed mortgage.

The changes are in effect for new policies and will apply to existing policies starting April 1.

“By leveraging industry best practices and current technology, FEMA can deliver rates that are easier to understand and better reflect a property’s unique flood risk,” the agency says. “FEMA seeks to achieve more complete recovery for survivors by accurately and clearly communicating flood risk and how it is reflected in flood insurance costs, to provide individuals with information to make more informed decisions on purchasing flood insurance and reducing flood risk.”

