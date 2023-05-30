Push to raise Louisiana’s minimum wage hanging by a thread 

Louisiana’s lowest-paid workers could get a raise under a bill that remained alive during a Memorial Day hearing in the Legislature, though it faces a nearly impossible gauntlet with less than two weeks left in the lawmaking session.

According to USA Today Network, the Finance Committee advanced “without action” Senate Bill 149 by Sen. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, to create a state minimum wage of $10 per hour in 2024 that would rise to $14 per hour in 2028, meaning the panel sent it to the full Senate without a favorable action.

Carter’s bill faces a steep climb in the Senate, which is controlled by a Republican supermajority. And if it somehow clears the Senate, the measure faces almost certain doom in the House Labor Committee, which killed a nearly identical bill earlier on a 9-5 vote. Read the full story.