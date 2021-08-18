What caused outages during the freeze? PSC still doesn’t know

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Dr. Craig Greene says the LPSC is working to prevent a recurrence of the widespread power outages and strife that came with the harsh winter storms that blew through the state in February.

Speaking at the Rotary Club luncheon today, Greene said one main problem was poor communication from Entergy throughout the outages.

But there is a lot going on post-storm, says David Zito, LPSC chief of staff and executive assistant to Greene. Part of the process for LPSC is figuring out if the problem was with fuel lines freezing, which is out of LPSC’s jurisdiction, he says, transmission lines, or the need for more transmission or generation units, which is under its jurisdiction.

LPSC is conducting an investigation and the full report will be ready in September, Zito says. After that, the question will be about cost.

Utility infrastructure in Louisiana was not built to withstand freezing temperatures for multiple hours that occurred in February, Zito says.

LPSC is working with energy companies within the grid like Entergy and CLECO to find out what happened to fuel and pipelines for natural gas during the freeze and determine if more transmission would have helped offset the frozen natural gas pipelines.

“Maybe this was once in a lifetime,” he says. “Does it warrant hundreds of millions in resiliency investments? Or is the climate changing and making the problem more frequent and making investment more prudent? We still have to figure that out.”

LPSC’s utility pole viability investigation, which was a yearlong process, he says, opened a Pandora’s box to everything else that could be changed within the utility grid.

LPSC held a technical conference last week with all utilities—electric, phone and cable—to discuss replacing utility poles. The commission worked to drive home the fact that aging poles are not just a problem for a couple of utilities in the area, he says, but are widespread across the state.

“It’s going to require a lot of communication and collaboration to fix those issues,” Zito says.

There are pilot programs to address the utility pole issues happening in places like Breaux Bridge, and Zito says they are working well.

Will Baton Rouge be prepared if it freezes again? Zito says he cannot yet answer that question. It depends on the duration of the freeze, he says, and he cannot say what, if any, steps Entergy has taken to reduce the risk. It was a wake-up call for a lot of utilities, he says, and they are still working on an answer for how often an outage like that could happen.