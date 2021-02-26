Public Service Commission asks for third-party Entergy investigation

Louisiana’s Public Service Commission is asking for a third-party investigation into Entergy’s new smart meters after customers reported spikes in their electricity bills, WBRZ-TV reports.

The commission’s call for an independent investigator comes as Entergy is still conducting its own investigation into the meters, and as the company works to put together answers to the commission’s questions about communication problems during the winter weather power outages last week.

Last month, the oversight board asked Entergy to look into the devices after some customers reported their bills doubled.

Entergy has said the advanced meters would offer improved customer service thanks to better insight into each household’s energy usage, better detection of outages, and faster connection and disconnection of service.

The company previously said it couldn’t offer explanations for changes in each customer’s bill without looking at the different factors for each household. Read the full story.