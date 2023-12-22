Public hearing set for proposed Blue Cross sale

The Louisiana Department of Insurance will host its public hearing regarding the reorganization and sale of the state’s leading health insurer on Valentine’s Day next year.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Elevance Health resubmitted their acquisition proposal last week after taking roughly three months to address the concerns policyholders, state officials and other members of the public raised earlier this year with the initial deal.

The hearing will be held in the Plaza Hearing Room at the department’s offices, 1702 N. Third Street. The department commissioner has 30 days after the closing of the hearing record to approve or deny the deal, according to John Ford, deputy commissioner of public affairs for the department. The hearing record remains open following the actual hearing if questions or requests for additional information arise during the hearing.

Because the proposal was withdrawn earlier this year and resubmitted, evidence and hearing motions will have to be resubmitted to the department, but Ford says that public comments submitted prior to the plan’s withdrawal still will be considered at February’s public hearing.

After the hearing, the deal must still be approved by two-thirds of the company’s roughly 92,000 policyholders. Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Cindy Wakefield says the insurer is looking to hold their vote within a couple of weeks following the public hearing.

Policyholders will be able to either cast their vote in person, or by proxy in the mail, online or by phone, she says.

“We’re still working on the logistics of the meeting,” she says. “Those decisions are still being made and will be communicated with the policyholders. They will receive a packet with all the information.”