PSC rules for stronger grid, abandoned poles won’t come until late 2022

The Louisiana Public Service Commission expects to finish crafting rules regarding strengthening the electricity distribution grid and taking care of abandoned utility poles during the second half of next year, according to Commissioner Craig Greene’s office.

The strength of the grid is always questioned when the power goes out for a significant amount of time after a storm, and Baton Rouge has a number of unused wooden utility poles that amount to visual pollution. The two issues fall under the same umbrella of maintaining and strengthening the grid, says David Zito, Greene’s chief of staff.

Zito says the issues often involve lack of communication between utilities, lack of collaboration between the pole-owning utility and the utility with services attached to the pole, and differing maintenance standards among utilities. Technically, no pole is ever “abandoned” because each pole is the responsibility of a utility, which includes the obligation to take down a pole that should no longer be standing or is no longer needed, he notes.

“To address those issues, the Commission is presently writing rules that would create a better system of communication and collaboration, while getting every utility on the same page regarding expectations and potentially stricter maintenance requirements,” Zito says by email.

He says the commission is overseeing a pilot program that emphasizes inter-utility collaboration and communication, in which each utility in an area agrees to a set system ahead of time, works well in addressing abandoned poles, transfers services to new poles, removes old equipment, and upgrades and maintains the distribution grid. Those results will be discussed publicly once the process is complete.