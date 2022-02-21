PSC set to vote on Entergy’s 15-year surcharge on customers to rebuild grid 

North Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell is planning to vote against a 15-year surcharge on all Entergy customers to rebuild the company’s power grid, saying it’s unfair for those outside the impact zone to pay for the damage, USA Today Network reports.

“If our region suffered less damage, should we be expected to pay the same for storm recovery?” Campbell says.

The five-member Public Service Commission that regulates Louisiana utilities is meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Copeland Tower in Metairie to vote on the matter. Campbell acknowledges that the commission is likely to approve a surcharge despite his objection.

Campbell says the average Entergy customer would pay $10 a month for 15 years.

Entergy is requesting to charge its 1 million Louisiana customers $3.2 billion for damages from hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta from 2020 and winter storm Uri and Hurricane Ida from 2021. Read the full story.