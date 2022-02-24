PSC puts off decisions about grid resiliency review

The Louisiana Public Service Commission has deferred until next month Commissioner Craig Greene’s proposals to hire consultants for a comprehensive review of the power grid’s resiliency.

The deferral came in the same meeting where the commission voted to allow Entergy to charge ratepayers billions for storm damage repairs. Greene says the review is needed to find out if more can be done to harden the grid against future storms, and says the federal government requires states to have a comprehensive plan before getting federal infrastructure dollars to improve system resiliency.

“I think it’s necessary that we get the tools and the necessary information to know if the utility companies are doing the right thing,” says Commissioner Lambert Boissiere. “What that looks like will be up for discussion next month.”

During the brief discussion Wednesday, Commissioner Eric Skrmetta questioned the wisdom of costing ratepayers close to $1 million to hire consultants, when the utility companies know best how to run their businesses.

“We direct utilities to do things,” he said. “We don’t have to issue RFPs to hire people to do things that we can just tell you to do.”

Greene said his proposals call for checking to ensure that the companies have done what they said they would do to protect the grid and to make sure the system is as prepared as it can be for future storms.

“We’re about to approve $4.5 billion in rebuild costs,” he said, adding that the Energy Information Administration ranks Louisiana 50th for resiliency. “How much are we willing to spend on resiliency planning so we don’t have to spend $4.5 billion next time?”

Boissiere, Greene and Skrmetta all represent parts of the Capital Region.