PSC hires consultant to evaluate utilities’ operations

The Louisiana Public Service Commission voted Wednesday to hire an outside engineering consultant to evaluate the operations and maintenance of Louisiana’s utilities, but once again put off voting on hiring a consultant to design a resiliency plan until next month, Commissioner Craig Greene’s office announced.

The operations and maintenance consultant who was hired, CTC Engineering, was the only bidder. It will evaluate the current practices of Louisiana’s electric utilities in order to provide the PSC with recommendations for enhancing operations, maintenance and reliability of the electric grid.

“Customers are being asked to pay $4.5 billion to put back up a grid that has been knocked out two years in a row,” Greene says. “Billions of dollars are available specifically to be used to enhance resiliency, and any dollar Louisiana can receive from resiliency funding, from the federal government or anywhere else, is a dollar a utility customer does not have to pay.”

However, the commission put off hiring a consultant to create a resiliency plan for the state until next month’s meeting, citing questions about the scope of work covered in the two bids.

Both CTC Engineering and CSRS bid on the resiliency docket, CTC for $250,000 and CSRS for $1.2 million. Because of the large difference in cost between the two bids, Commissioner Foster Campbell motioned to rebid on the resiliency docket and asked staff to clarify the scope of work each company would do. Greene seconded the motion.

Creation of a resiliency plan could allow the state to apply for resiliency project funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.