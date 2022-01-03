PSC awards $220K in contracts to consultant with suspended law license

The Louisiana Public Service Commission has given $220,000 worth of government contracts to a consultant with professional and personal connections to one of its commissioners, even after the consultant’s law license was suspended in 2019, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

The commission awarded Scott McQuaig two contracts in 2020 worth nearly $180,000 total for consulting work on 5G utility pole attachments and cybersecurity issues. It also awarded him a third contract worth $44,000 in December to consult on electric vehicle charging stations.

The former lawyer, under his consulting company the McQ Group, won’t be acting as an attorney for the commission, though his latest contract work includes “research of legal and policy issues” on whether the charging stations should be under the commission’s jurisdiction. It may also involve drafting of proposed state regulations. McQuaig was the only person who submitted a bid for the consulting work awarded in December.

McQuaig is a former personal-injury attorney from Metairie whose law license was suspended in March 2019 after a former client accused him of misappropriating settlement funds.

Commissioner Eric Skrmetta, a Republican from Metairie who voted in favor of the contracts given to McQuaig, has personal and professional connections to McQuaig—a point that drew heated exchanges from other commissioners as McQuaig’s most recent bid was being considered for approval at the Dec. 14 meeting. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.