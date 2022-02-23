PSC approves Entergy’s 15-year, $10-a-month surcharge

Louisiana’s 1 million Entergy customers will pay $3.2 billion to cover the repair costs for five storms during 2020 and 2021 after the Public Service Commission agreed to the plan today.

Customers will pay an average of $10 per month for 15 years to pay for the damage caused by hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Zeta from 2020, a severe winter storm in 2021, and partial payment for Hurricane Ida from 2021.

Members of the commission that regulates Louisiana utilities voted 4-1 for the plan, USA Today Network reports.

Entergy will return to the commission later this year to ask for another $1.4 billion in reimbursements from ratepayers to complete its expense recovery from Hurricane Ida. Read the full story.