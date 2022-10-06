Proposed rule lifts moratorium on new small business lending firms 

The White House this week sent a news flash that could change the face of small business lending sometime next year, Inc. reports.

Buried deep in a fact sheet from Oct. 4 is a notice of a proposed rule change that the U.S. Small Business Administration is expected to undertake in the next few months, lifting a 40-year moratorium on new small business lending companies. Translation: Fintechs and other alternative lenders would be able to apply for a license to offer SBA-backed 7(a) loans.

The working capital loans, available for up to $5 million with repayment periods of seven to 25 years, depending on the purpose of the loan, are among the SBA’s more popular traditional loan programs.

This proposal would not increase the amount of funds available to borrowers through the program. Rather, it would open eligibility to additional lenders, likely widening the overall pool of approved lenders and possibly lowering average loan amounts. Read the full story.