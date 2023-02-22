Proposed Lake Charles LNG plant poised to move forward

At least three proposed U.S. liquefied natural gas export plants have likely found enough customers to receive financial approvals this year, according to Reuters, developments that would make the country the world’s largest LNG exporter for years to come.

Projects best positioned to move ahead include Energy Transfer LP’s Lake Charles plant, Sempra Energy’s Port Arthur plant in Texas and NextDecade Corp’s Rio Grande in Texas. They have all or most of the long-term LNG sales agreements needed to convince banks that the projects are ready for debt financing, analysts say.

Energy Transfer has deals to sell LNG to several firms, including Shell, China’s ENN Group and Swiss commodity trader Gunvor. Read the entire story.

