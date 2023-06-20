Proposed Highland mixed-use community goes before Planning Commission

After being deferred several months, the Planning Commission this afternoon will consider the final development plan for The Village at Magnolia Woods, a proposed mixed-use community off Highland Road.

The community, planned for the corner of Highland Road and Magnolia Wood Avenue, would comprise 69 single-family residential homes, six townhouses and 21,650 square feet of commercial space, according to the Planning Department’s staff report.

Previous plans for the community said there would be 78 single-family residential homes and a 29,400-square-foot commercial district. The plans have been deferred from Planning Commission consideration since January.

Developer Ty Gose told Daily Report earlier this year that tenants for the development included a coffee concept, breakfast restaurant, lunch restaurant, fitness gym and a soft goods retailer. A pocket park and community pond also are planned.

The Magnolia Woods neighborhood was developed in the ‘50s on land that was formerly part of Mount Hope Plantation, according to the neighborhood’s civic association website.

The Planning Commission will also consider IDEA Innovation charter school’s proposed second phase. The school, which opened in 2018, plans to build an 18,000-square-foot, one-story building and add more than 70 parking spaces.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. today at City Hall. See the full agenda.