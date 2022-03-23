Should ABC have authority over bar and restaurant noise complaints?

The Metro Council today will consider a proposal to add a prohibition against “loud and raucous noise” to the ordinance regulating alcohol sales.

The amendment would transfer responsibility for enforcing noise complaints against bars and restaurants from police and the court system to the Alcoholic Beverage Control board, says Denise Amoroso, the council member sponsoring the proposal.

She says calling the police to complain about bars and restaurants disturbing their neighbors doesn’t seem to be solving the problem. But she also doesn’t want to tie up law enforcement or the courts with noise complaints.

Instead of calling the cops, residents would be asked to contact ABC to send out the agent who is on duty to potentially issue a citation. Citations could be resolved in two to four weeks, and repeat violators could risk losing their liquor license, she says.

Amoroso says she and other members have been concerned for years about bars and restaurants disturbing their neighbors with excessive noise, noting that many bars moved more of their action outside during the pandemic. Her proposal does not change how excessive noise is defined, she says.

In practice, a potential violation often comes down to whether the noise can be heard inside a neighbor’s home. One provision says a musical instrument or amplifier cannot be operated within 150 feet of the property line of a residence except between 8 a.m. and sunset.

“Hopefully this is going to be our answer to the noise situation,” she says.

The Metro Council meets at 4 p.m. on the third floor of City Hall.