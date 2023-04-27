Professor creates accounting chatbot to improve efficiency and reduce errors

LSU Shreveport computer science professor Keyvan Shahrdar has developed a chatbot tool to help accountants improve efficiency and reduce errors, the university announced this morning.

The program, ChatbotCPA, uses artificial intelligence, advanced natural language processing and machine learning to understand and complete tasks that would otherwise consume a significant amount of time, such as reconciling accounts and tracking transactions.

Shahrdar says accountants can delegate tasks to the program, eliminating the need for them to perform manual data entry and improving the accuracy of data. It can compare multiple documents like bank and credit card statements, highlighting missing entries and discrepancies and filling in missing information.

He came up with the idea when his wife, accountant Laura Shahrdar, described the time-consuming steps in current accounting practices. Whereas processing an account could take a human weeks to complete, he says ChatbotCPA can complete the same task in minutes.

Other functions the tool can perform include categorizing expenses, generating financial reports, assisting with tax calculations and projections, and communicating with clients via email. Read the announcement.