Princeton Review ranks LSU’s MBA program among nation’s best

LSU’s Flores MBA Program is among the nation’s best, according to The Princeton Review.

The program, offered through the E.J. Ourso College of Business, has been recognized as one of the 243 best on-campus programs in the nation. In a separate list, the online MBA program is ranked as the 48th best online program in the nation.

The Princeton Review editors consider more than 60 data points when making their selections for the Best Business Schools lists. The selections for this year’s list considered data from surveys of schools’ administrations conducted last year, as well as surveys of students from the past three academic years.

Check out this year’s list of best on-campus MBA programs and the top 50 online MBA programs in the nation.