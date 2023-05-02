Pricing shifts at Indeed frustrate small business owners 

The largest job search site has run afoul of the small business community, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Indeed.com changed how it charges employers for connecting them with job seekers, pitching the shift as better for small businesses because they could choose which applications to review and pay only for the ones they liked. Instead it created confusion and unexpected costs for many business owners, and now the company is trying to minimize the fallout.

Bonanno Concepts, a Denver-based restaurant group, says it cut spending on Indeed by roughly 90%, largely because of the new pricing strategy. One pain point: Indeed gives employers 72 hours to reject applications they don’t like—or incur a fee for each application. For some employers, those charges have added up to hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Indeed formally rolled out the new approach in October, when the company said it planned to shift all small businesses to the new pricing over time and relegated the option to choose its long-standing pay-per-click pricing option to the fine print. After customers complained, the company changed course, and next month it will begin a test of the new and old models side by side instead of making pay-per-application the default choice. Read the full story.