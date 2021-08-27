Hype builds for LSU football as preseason honors keep rolling in

It happens every year. It feels inevitable.

No matter how cautious, reasonable and level-headed fans are throughout the offseason, once college football’s opening weekend begins to creep up, the excitement starts to set in. And with it comes expectations, oftentimes unreasonable.

But that’s part of the fun of the college football season. At this point, anything can happen. And when your school begins to compile more and more preseason accolades, it’s hard not to get ambitious with your predictions.

This past week, seven LSU players were named to the Preseason Coaches All-SEC team, headlined by cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York, who were both named Preseason First-Team All-Americans by the Associated Press just days prior.

Sophomore wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, senior offensive guard Ed Ingram, senior defensive end Ali Gaye and sophomore cornerback Eli Ricks were voted to the second team All-SEC, while graduate offensive tackle Austin Deculus was a third-team selection.

The honors only add to an already lengthy list of praise LSU is receiving entering the 2021 season. The Tigers have 14 players named on preseason award watch lists, again led by Stingley who is featured on five lists.

