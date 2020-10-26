Prescott Bailey forms new firms, as Southern Lifestyle Development downsizes

Local developer Prescott Bailey has left Lafayette-based Southern Lifestyle Development and formed two new ventures—Novus Reb Engineering, a civil engineering group that focuses on infrastructure and site design for real estate projects, and Onyx Ventures, which will do site selection and development feasibility analysis.

Bailey, who is based in Baton Rouge and oversaw SLD’s local developments until early this spring, is one of several professionals who, in recent months, has left SLD, best known for bringing the Traditional Neighborhood Development concept to south Louisiana in the early 2000s with the successful TNDs River Ranch in Lafayette and Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville.

Multiple sources familiar with the situation say SLD, which had grown over the years to include more than 40 developments throughout the region, has been downsizing throughout 2019 and 2020 in the wake of founder Robert Daigle’s retirement, selling off various projects and developments that no longer fit with the firm’s original model.

SLD officials did not return calls seeking comment. The firm, which is headed by Rodney Savoy, continues to own SLD’s two projects in the Capital Region—Conway in Ascension Parish and The Settlement at Shoe Creek in Central.

The changes at SLD have presented new opportunities for Bailey and others who formerly worked there. Bailey formed Novus Reb Engineering in late 2019 with John Baham, a civil engineer, who worked with Bailey at SLD for five years. More recently, SLD’s former chief engineer, Jason Ellis, joined the team.

“We sort of got the band back together if you will,” Bailey says. “These guys had spent the last five years in the trenches with me; we’d formed wonderful relationships and they had put in tons of hours and really learned to engineer developments efficiently and cost effectively, so it was an obvious decision to start NRE together.”

The firm is focusing primarily on infrastructure and site design for neighborhoods, multifamily, commercial and municipal projects and is growing fast, Bailey says.

His other new entity, Onyx Ventures, will provide site selection and development feasibility analysis as well as entitlement and project management services.

Onyx is also joint venturing on several new neighborhood and mixed-use developments that have recently gone under contract. Bailey says it’s too soon to discuss the projects, which will break ground in 2021.