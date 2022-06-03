Prep for another busier-than-normal hurricane season with tips from storm experts 

South Louisiana is no stranger to hurricanes, but after Hurricane Ida’s destruction last year—16 years to the day since Katrina hit—preparation is more important than ever as the 2022 Atlantic season begins.

This season is expected to be another one with above-average hurricane activity—the seventh consecutive year with the above-average status. There is a 65% chance the season—which runs June 1 to Nov. 30—will produce an above-normal number of storms, according to the Climate Prediction Center (a division of the National Weather Service). The current forecast predicts a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms with winds of at least 39 mph, with six to 10 of these becoming hurricanes with winds of at least 74 mph. Three to six major hurricanes—with winds of at least 111 mph—are expected. Like previous years, Louisiana and other states along the Gulf Coast are expected to be at the epicenter of many of the storms.

“With five storms in the Gulf and an active hurricane season, the chances of one of these storms coming close enough to southeast Louisiana to produce an impact is certainly elevated,” explains Paul Miller, assistant professor in the Department of Oceanography and Coastal Sciences at LSU. “It is conceivable that Louisiana is not impacted, but certainly if the Gulf will be busier than normal, the chances of that coming closer to home rises, as well.”

Read the full story from 225 magazine, which includes a preparation checklist from Carol Friedland, LaHouse director at LSU.